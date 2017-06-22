LETTER: I am grateful to have five more years as your MP

I want to thank everyone who voted for me during the recent General Election.

It was an honour to have been elected two years ago to represent the fantastic towns of Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven, Polegate and all of the surrounding villages.

To be re-elected with an increased majority after only two years in office is an even greater honour and an approval of my actions as your Member of Parliament.

During the last two years I have worked tirelessly to resolve problems that had gone untouched for decades.

To solve these in just two years was not enough time, although we have made great progress on many of these issues, and I am grateful to be given five more years as your Member of Parliament to resolve these.

I will continue to stand up for all constituents regardless of how they voted and will always act in your best interests regardless of the party whip.

As always if residents have any issues or require a surgery please do get in touch on maria.caulfield.mp@parliament.uk or by writing to me at the House of Commons.

Thank you once again for all of your support.

Maria Caulfield MP

Member of Parliament for Lewes