LETTER: It was quieter in the local pub

Is it me or is Lewes Library the noisiest library.

I know this can often be a problem as modern libraries feel obliged to tolerate all sorts of ‘user groups’ who are not interested in quiet activities. But surely it does beg the question, what is a library for?

The screams of young children are accompanied by the voices of older users on mobile phones, no quiet/silence signs can be seen.

Fortunately many younger users studying have ear phones so manage to blot out the cacophony. I recently left the noise to find a quieter place for reading – a local pub!

Trevor Hopper

Valence Road, Lewes