LETTER: Level crossing

Over recent years I have sent a number of emails regarding the operation of Polegate Level Crossing.

Long before the Automatic Gates were operating I questioned the suitability at this location due to the heavy footfall and the number of elderly and disabled users.

I found that in the survey for usage no consideration was made for these users but that is all in the past as Network Rail installed this equipment as it was their desire.

Soon after they became operational in February 2015 I noticed that trains were not being signalled correctly.

All passenger trains from the Eastbourne direction stop at Polegate and the system deals with non stop trains differently with a earlier road closure necessary.

With the system wrongly signalling stopping trains and with another approaching in the opposite direction there was a road closure of between six and nine minutes.

Network Rail noted my submissions and after a couple of months they identified the affected trains and modified the system giving a road closure of three minutes for the passing of two trains. I don’t monitor the train movements all of the time and was unaware there was a problem.

On the 27th of June 2017 I went to catch the 09.37 departure from Polegate and was amazed to find it was being signalled incorrectly and being treated as a non stop service closing the road for four to five minutes instead of one to two minutes (90 seconds in some instances when station duties are for a short period).

I submitted my observations and the attached is the result - Network Rail refuse to deal with me. This may have been going on since February 2015 as I seldom use the 09.37 departure from Polegate.

They are using their hostility towards me to cloud the issue and road users are being held up for four to five minutes instead of 90 seconds.

Peter Cox

