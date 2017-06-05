LETTER: Lib Dems are needed

Amid all the swirling cross-currents of opinion currently voiced as to the June 8 election, one issue strongly pervades – the vital matter of how Britain can extricate itself from the EU without undue diminution of economic prospects and international standing, now that it has painted itself into an isolated position on the fringe of Europe.

This will take more than a gung-ho attitude of the Leave brigade, cheerfully ignoring the fact that nearly 50 per cent of the national electorate voted in the 2016 referendum to Remain, including an unambiguous majority of Lewes voters.

Our present (temporary) MP appears quite happy however to nail her colours to the vessel going in the opposite direction, a position difficult to equate with the democratic process. La Caulfield is not alone, however, in ignoring the constructive and mitigating influence that the Liberal Democrats show themselves ready and able to promote in the best interests of getting the best possible deal whilst exiting the EU, who are now firmly concentrated on the revival and strengthening of the Franco-German axis of the European club, following the election of M Macron, leaving Britain more than ever on the sidelines. In this situation, the most that can be hoped for is that a solid Lib Dem presence in the new Parliament can somehow engineer a much-reduced Tory majority to go along with some form of semi-detente with the EU that would protect and promote our future vital interests and prosperity.

The Lewes parliamentary constituency has a Liberal Democrat candidate who is more than well placed and suited to the important role she could help to play in a new Government.

I believe that Kelly-Marie Blundell is just that very person and therefore deserves your support in the crucial election which is now only a short time away on 8 June.

Michael Parfect,

Cranedown, Lewes