LETTER: Make-up and heels please

To the gender obsessed headmaster of Priory School, Lewes:
Shouldn’t the boys be made to wear skirts and bras? Just to be ultra PC the head can also wear make-up and high heels.
G M Ranger,
Lewes Road, Ringmer
