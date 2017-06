Whilst it would be curmudgeonly not to congratulate Maria Caulfield on her re-election, I cannot help feeling that she over reacted to a few people dressing up as nuns and parading through the Cliffe.

Her description of it as “preaching hate” seems a tad over the top.

We can but speculate on the extent of her impotent apoplexy if she is burned in effigy by a local bonfire society in a few months time.

Bill Ball

Hayward Road, Lewes