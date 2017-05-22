LETTER: Questions for Kelly

I was delighted to read in the Sussex Express of 12th May Norman Baker weighing in to the election debate for the Lewes constituency.

He was right to identify tactical voting as the key to his parliamentary career and from 1997 to 2010 he was a good constituency MP, but he seems to skate over the reasons for his demise.

As a Labour Party activist I have asked Kelly-Marie Blundell if she will personally stand on certain principles (as I still don’t trust her party to do so) and look forward to the reply.

As for the Lib Dems as a whole, the questions I would like to ask are:

1. If you win seats in this election will you have the grace to acknowledge tactical voting or bleat on about a Lib Dem revival and the demise of the Labour Party?

2. If ‘progressives’ support your candidate will you acknowledge not all of us are starry-eyed about the EU and are seriously concerned about the corporate stitch-up encapsulated in the Lisbon Treaty as it is in the WTO deals with the Investor Court System?

3. Do you realise Norman Baker’s ‘bleak vision’ for us includes the coalition?

He may be right about the poster in the North Street office but assumptions about election results were made last year in June, I believe.

Jerry Gould

Wales Farm Lane, Plumpton