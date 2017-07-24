LETTER: Sad news

Dear WH Smith,
CC Sussex Express
Today I went to buy my copy of the Lewes edition of the Sussex Express.
I was surprised to learn that Smith’s will no longer stock it. I have been buying the weekly paper for years without any problems. I see from the outside of the shop Smith’s is celebrating 225 years in business this year, a business that was founded on selling newspapers.
I will be interested to learn why this decision was made.
Yours in sadness,
William Alexander
Middle Way
Lewes
