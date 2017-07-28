LETTER: Sad to see school closing

It was poignant to read that the Pells School led the Moving On parade.

How sad to see such a fine old school close after 120 years.

Many former pupils of my generation will have memories of Miss Bingham, Mrs Chandler, Miss Burgess and old Lew Turner, the Head.

When the school moved to Landport, it opened a new chapter in its history. But now the book is firmly closed.

One hundred and 20 years in the making, 18 months in destroying. Welcome to Tory Britain.

Bill Ball

Hayward Road, Lewes