LETTER: Schools football

Reading the interview with Dave Pierce about the 1967 Schools FA Trophy Final set me off looking for the programme of the second leg of this particular final which my wife and I attended at the East London Stadium.

I was unsuccessful but it brought back memories of our time in East London between 1965 and 1970 where my wife taught at the school which Dave and his wife attended.

We attend matches at the East London Stadium regularly as it was near where we lived in Stepney and followed the progress of East London teams over the years that we lived there.

Sadly, as Dave says, schools football has faded into obscurity these days now that many clubs run academies and sign up good players at a very early age.

Nick and Barbara Munro

Normans Bay, Pevensey