LETTER: Scotsman was a flying success!

Although the figures will not be available for a few days, it is safe to conclude that the seven-day ‘Flying South’ tour which saw this famous locomotive operating services at the Bluebell Railway will prove to be the most popular and profitable event ever offered by this very successful local society.

When I arrived at Sheffield Park at 9.15am on Tuesday 18th April, the main carpark and the overflow carpark were both full, and the large overflow-to the-overflow area was over half full!

Mike Foster

Old Manor Close, Bexhill