LETTER: Share council’s fruit harvest

The following letter has been sent to Robert Cottrill, Chief Executive of Lewes District Council:

A few years back, your predecessor, Jenny Rowlands, agreed that the fruit from the trees in the garden of School Hill House, Lewes [the council offices], could be donated to the foodbanks around the town.

I thought it had set a precedent. But the number of unharvested fruits rotting in Church Twitten indicates that it was not.

It would a real benefit if the foodbanks could have the benefit of fresh fruit and I wonder if Lewes District Council could arrange the harvest and distribution?

And, a good example of the district council helping the community!

Cllr Stephen Catlin

Barons Down Road, Lewes