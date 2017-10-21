LETTER: Societies do an excellent job

Year on year, the celebrations in Lewes for Guy Fawkes Night cause no end of disruption.

But the bonfire societies continue to keep the peace, managing vast crowds of people, in spite of increased police on the streets, complete standstill on public transport and all our roads closed.

As everyone in Sussex likes to say, We Wunt Be Druv. Last year the introduction of armed police did not deter us from holding enjoyable and well attended celebrations.

I commend the bonfire societies for continuing to celebrate our events in Lewes and surrounding towns, in spite of ridiculous impositions by national government which are not needed and not wanted.

Kelly-Marie Blundell

Lib Dem Parliamentary

Candidate for Lewes