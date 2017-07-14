LETTER: Sterling work in Seaford

In the feature on the Veterans and Armed Forces Day (June 30), I omitted to include mention of the sterling work on that damp and windy day by members of the Seaford Bonfire Society.

They provided safety and traffic marshals for the parade, moving the road closure signs to where they were needed and making sure that nothing endangered the parade of veterans and cadets.

They also added a touch of colour, coming in their various costumes.

They deserve the thanks of the organising joint committee as well as everyone on the parade. A job exceeding well done.

Bob Peedle

Chairman of the Joint Committee and Parade Commander.

Alfriston Park, Seaford