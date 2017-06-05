LETTER: Surprised by viewpoint

Whilst I agree with much of what Peter Charlton writes (letters, May 19), I am surprised that he seems ready to accept the possibility of trading under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules (the ‘no deal’ alternative) which essentially means tariffs.

He says that many economies thrive under these conditions, but we have enjoyed 44 years of free trade with the EU and it would take us many years to adjust to the transformation.

Meanwhile, imported goods from the EU (including food) would cost more in our shops, British industry would have to pay more for the components they import from the EU, and tariffs on the products they export could well result in our goods becoming uncompetitive in the EU market.

The combination of these factors could lead to higher inflation, rising unemployment and company liquidations. The Government have made it clear that they don’t want a WTO agreement and have said that they will pursue a new free trade agreement with the EU without being bound by the restrictions of the free movement of labour or the Customs Union.

We would, therefore, enjoy similar trading terms to those we have now, but without the associated interference from Brussels. In the EU Referendum I voted to remain because of the damage leaving the EU might do to the economy, and particularly to employment. It now seems clear that if the objectives outlined by the Government are achieved it will be good for the economy and should be supported in preference to the alternative offered in Peter Charlton’s letter.

Michael Morton-George

Coppards Bridge, Cinder Hill