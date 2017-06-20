LETTER: Thank you

I want to thank the 21,312 people who cast a vote for me in the election last week.

There is a strong tradition of Lib Dem representation in our towns and villages and I will continue to fight on to be a strong local voice for the constituency.

As you will know, we were sadly defeated by a UKIP endorsed Conservative, in what was, for all of us, a bruising campaign at times.

I would also like to thank the Green Party, whom, after amicable discussions with the Lib Dems in Lewes, agreed to stand down as I would pursue a progressive agenda. My thanks also goes to the Lewes Progressives, More United, Best of Britain, Campaign Together, Seahaven Staying In, Open Britain and EUnity Lewes for their help and support during the campaign, not to mention the hundreds of volunteers locally who helped us in the campaign.

Sadly the constituency of Lewes has elected an MP who voted against remaining in the European Union and is now supporting Theresa May’s very own coalition of chaos, with the DUP, bringing the very tenets of equality into question.

As Thomas Paine said, “Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state, an intolerable one.” And it seems this election is giving rise to the latter. We now face political carnival, and with so much in question under a hung parliament, we must all stand up and fight for the world we all want to live in.

I’m not in politics for glory, I’m in politics to serve my constituency and the people in our towns and villages. Therefore I will continue to hold open drop-in surgeries around the constituency, to campaign on issues that are important to people and to give a voice to those who voted remain in the referendum.

Kelly-Marie Blundell LLB

Lib Dem Parliamentary Spokesperson for Lewes Constituency