LETTER: They couldn’t run a train set!

Disconcertingly, I find myself agreeing twice with Maria Caulfield in the Sussex Express (Issue December 16).

The prison service is indeed understaffed. Prison staff and police officers were handed their P45s en masse when Chris Grayling was Justice Secretary.

Unsurprisingly there is now a staffing crisis in both services.

He is now in charge of transport and is allowing a jaw-droppingly inept train operator like Southern to get way with murder. They would struggle to run an 00 Gauge train set.

I think I will book a precautionary check-up with my GP, in case the PM is thinking of letting him anywhere near the NHS next year.

Bill Ball,

Hayward Road, Lewes