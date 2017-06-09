LETTER: Ticket machine

I recently encountered some overseas visitors (visiting the fine new cinema in Lewes) trying to operate the ticket machine in the station car park.

This would not accept “new” ten pence coins, despite these appearing years ago. Nor would it take the new pound coin. I helped them out but did not have time to explain Southern Rail’s reputation.

Car parking is contracted out to Indigo Park Services whose website says: “We believe that quality counts. Premium car parks and good traffic management equal happy drivers and maximum returns... We know that trust and respect are not the products of clever marketing; they are the result of well-delivered reliable and exceptional service.”

The public sector parking machines in Lewes appear to have been updated and deliver reliable service.

Tim Cornish

West Street, Mayfield