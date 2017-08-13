LETTER: Try this walk

Last weekend my partner and I walked from Cockshut Road in Lewes to Iford church via Rise Farm, passing two notices both saying ‘Private - No Footpath’.

I’m sure these should not be there. The route we took followed a permissive footpath in operation since 2008. The farmer whose land we crossed has promised it will stay that way when the original deal gives out in September 2018.

Do try this walk. It has fantastic views of the downs and Lewes Castle plus plenty of bird life.

Nicholas Tucker

Prince Edward’s Road, Lewes