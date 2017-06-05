LETTER: Vote for us!

Thirty years ago my partner and I moved from the Netherlands to the UK to work in NHS mental health care. In our early 20s, we filled NHS jobs that otherwise would be vacant.

One in seven of the NHS workforce is not British; and one doctor in four comes from abroad. The NHS would collapse without us.

Some of our compatriots who started at the same time returned to pursue careers on the continent. But we stayed in the UK, eventually choosing to live, have a family, work and become part of the community in Lewes.

Unlike Commonwealth citizens, EU nationals cannot vote in the General Election, just as we could not vote in the Brexit referendum. As I cannot vote, I am asking you to vote on my behalf. Please vote so that we remain progressive and forward-looking. Please vote so that we have a chance to attract the right skilled workers so that local caring vacancies are filled. Please vote to give local business a chance to remain part of a progressive alliance across Europe, within the most successful single market in the world.

Martin Komen,

Winterbourne Mews, Lewes