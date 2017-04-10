LETTER: We choose to look outwards

Project Fear is alive and well in the Liberal Democratic Party.

Describing himself as a “true patriot”, Lib Dem Alan Whittaker predicts shortages of both teachers and sandwiches if immigration controls are imposed (letters, March 31).

What he chooses not to understand is that those in favour of Brexit want to control immigration so that where there is a skills shortage, workers will be recruited from other countries, not necessarily restricted to those in the EU.

We choose to look outwards to the world and live independently. Perhaps Mr Whittaker doesn’t realise it but, outside the EU, most of the 168 independent states manage quite well without a super-national government.

Mr Whittaker also continues the absurd slur of the older generation ignoring the future of youngsters by citing that 70 per cent of those between 18 and 24 voted ‘remain’.

I’m not sure the world would be a better place if people of more than 24 years old were prevented from voting. As a youngster, I voted to remain in the Common Market in 1975 but have used more than 40 years’ experience of the European Union since to decide that I wish to restore our sovereignty and leave an undemocratic economic bloc obsessed with creating a European superstate whilst allowing up to 50 per cent youth unemployment in Southern Europe.

Michael Staples

Grove Road, Seaford