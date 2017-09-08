LETTER: We’re living in a ghost town

Once again plans are in the pipeline for new developments in Newhaven but this would not be agreeable for everyone as it is now a ghost town.

When the council decided to build a ring road round Newhaven it killed the town which was once a thriving little place.

We now have giant supermarkets which monopolise the country with vast profits made every year.

The big investor for Newhaven was once the Parker Pen Factory and NatWest. Now all the building societies have gone and there is no incentive for anyone to shop there.

Mrs D Myles

Brands Close, South Heighton