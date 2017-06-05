LETTER: We won’t be druv

The people of Lewes have a proud tradition of refusing to be “druv”.

Having lived in the area for almost twenty years I have been thrilled to enjoy the friendship of people who simply don’t have the herd instinct that seems to stultify debate in the country at large.

So its a shock and disappointment to read in your paper many letters from people who have swallowed the “Strong and Stable” mantra being drip-fed to us by a Prime Minister who changes her mind whenever a political opportunity arises. Her personal lack of principle, coupled with the childish and unpleasant attacks on Corbyn, demonstrate that she was quite right to refer to the Tories as the “nasty” party as she was shimmying up its greasy pole.

Now she has the opportunity for a coronation and, with a massive majority in the country wlil push through further cuts to Education, support for people with Disabilities, the NHS and Social Services.

This election is not just about who gets to negotiate on the terms of Brexit; it is about the kind of society in which we want to live. If people care about the vulnerable and want to see proper management and funding of vital services, they must vote to constrain the power of a government .

Only Kelly-Marie Blundell can take a Tory seat away from an ineffective incumbent and a ruthless parliamentary majority.

Paul Mellor, The Street, Rodmell.

• The Express apologises that an edit for length in Friday’s paper accidentally changed the sense of the last sentence of Mr Mellor’s letter. We are happy to correct this.