LETTER: Why should they clean up?

Why should railway staff have to clean up behind graffiti artists or litter louts.

Mr Wiegand would be better spending half an hour every week clearing up his local neighbourhood wearing a T-shirt proclaiming his views, thus gaining some local respect as well.

If local farmers came to Polegate station to disfigure the buildings with our beliefs and views on rearing livestock I am sure our vegan friend would be the first in line to complain while the rightly angry cleaner from Southern Rail would be in the background quietly doing his job.

I feel it is Mr Wiegand who should be apologising to railway staff.

If he ate a more balanced diet he may well find the strength of character to return and do so.

Mick Major , local farmer

Upper Dicker