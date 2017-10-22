LETTER: Work together on the rail link

Following the publication of the article last week about the support of the LibDem group on Lewes District Council for Independent Councillor Simon Barnes’ motion to council asking that we positively continue the long-standing support for the much needed re-opening of the Uckfield to Lewes railway line, and calling on the council to seek opportunities to support initiatives aimed at re-opening the line, I am writing to thank them for enabling Simon to gain a majority vote.

As the web-cast of the meeting shows, it was an Independent motion.

The re-opening of this line is something which many hundreds of Lewes District residents have called for over the years and the Independent Group on the council all feel that it is an important issue which members of all of the political groups should be working together on. Thanks are due for the publicity gained for something we can all support.

Stephen Catlin

Leader of the Independent Group on Lewes

District Council