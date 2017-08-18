The pace of life is now at the fastest it has ever been

Cars travel at phenomenally scary speeds. Everyone is anxious to get from place to place as quickly as possible. Sometime ago delivery drivers for a large company were complaining how they were being required to make deliveries within impossible time schedules, being forced into driving too fast and too recklessly.

The pace of life is also apparent in our communications. I recently visited someone who was nonchalantly having a video conversation with someone on their phone on the other side of the world! We expect answers instantly because instant communication is at nearly everyone’s fingertips.

It is why we get so frustrated ringing organisations and are left hanging on the phone listening to inane and infuriating musical jingles. “Why don’t they have more staff?” “If they say, ‘Your call really matters to us’ again I shall throw this phone through the window!” All these and similar thoughts go through our minds.

Emails are another problem. My inbox is full to overflowing but I always try to get back to everyone and have to work out priorities. What is urgent and important and needs dealing with straight away and what can wait? I am a one man band in that respect. But in emailing organisations or individuals of large organisations I find it intensely frustrating finding that my emails take ages to get answered or are ignored. It is the same problem. The workload is enormous but the expectations are too high!

Where do we go from here? I have a secret envy for those people who simply do not engage with emails. They still survive and one could possibly argue have a better quality of life than those who are assiduous in dealing with their inboxes. The problem is that the world functions digitally. If you are to be effective in interacting with the world around you then you have to engage with it and that means being up to speed in the techno stakes!

I would like to appeal to the big organisations. If you are eager to interact with the world around you then make sure your technology is up to date. Don’t leave poor schmucks like me hanging on the phone being told how important my call is. At least have a facility to ask for ring back – and make sure you do! Technology can do that. If you give out your email addresses then make sure you answer people, even if it’s only an automated acknowledgement!

Meanwhile I think I might just consider closing my email account