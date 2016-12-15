Zebedee the dog is in agility final

A Hailsham woman and her dog have qualified for the Kennel Club Olympia Agility Stakes finals in London.

Lauren Burns and her two-year-old shetland sheepdog/ border collie/ papillon crossbreed, Zebedee, qualified in the medium competition and will be heading to the final at Olympia on Monday (December 19).

Zebedee is Lauren’s first agility dog and they will be competing at Olympia for the first time.

Lauren said: “I’m ecstatic to have qualified for Olympia; never in a million years did I think Zebedee could take me to such amazing places in such a short time, doing an activity we both love.

“I’m so proud of him and his achievements; he always gives me 110 per cent in every run.

“To have qualified for Olympia in our first year and to be competing against some of the best medium dogs really proves how special my boy is.”

The country’s top agility dogs and handlers have been competing in qualifying heats at agility shows across the country in an attempt to gain a place in the finals, which got under way today (Thursday, December 15) as part of the London International Horse Show.

