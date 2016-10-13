Batsman Phil Salt agrees new one-year contract with Sussex

Sussex’s Phil Salt has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

The exciting 20 year-old batsman played across all three formats for Sussex in 2016, his first season as a professional on the staff after graduating through the club’s Academy system.

Phil Salt. Sussex v Middlesex T20 Blast Hove. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160307-210724001

He made a swashbuckling 81 in only his second List A appearance, against Middlesex in the Royal London One-Day Cup at Hove, and made his first-class bow against the touring Pakistanis before making three appearances in the Specsavers County Championship.

Salt also played in ten of the Sharks’ NatWest T20 Blast matches, and after his breakthrough year with the first team, will spend the winter in Australia working on his game with world-renowned batting coach Trent Woodhill.

Salt said, “It’s a really exciting time to be committing to the club, what with the new management team and the blend of youth and experience; it’s a good mix for success. It’s an excellent coaching setup and it’s great to be working with a Coach like Mark Davis and a Captain like Luke Wright.

“I’m proud to have played 20 games in the first-team across all three formats last year and I’m looking forward to playing more, and hopefully cementing my place in the team.

“I’ll be working on my game in Australia this winter, with Trent Woodhill. It’s a fantastic opportunity as he is arguably one of the best white-ball coaches in the world, having worked with players like Ross Taylor and David Warner.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “It’s fantastic to see another cricketer who has come through our Academy extend his contract. Phil got good exposure to the requirements of being a batsman in professional cricket and I’m sure that he will take this with him in order to develop his game, and to thrive next season when the opportunity arises.

“He is an immense talent and a very clean ball striker. With a good winter under his belt, he could develop into a dynamic match winner for Sussex.”

