Blistering half century from Cramp sees Glynde through in National Village Knockout

A blistering half-century from Matt Cramp helped Glynde through to the third round of the National Village Knockout after beating Buxted Park for the second day in a row.

Buxted once again won the toss and asked Glynde to bat first.

In what turned out to be a very successful tactic, skipper Robbie Mouland decided to put Cramp in the opening partnership with Alex Thornhill and this yielded 109 runs with Cramp making 61 in 48 balls and Thornhill 36 before they were out in quick succession.

Mouland took over and ramped up the pace to make 57 with eight fours and two sixes. He was accompanied by a rapid turnover of partners with the team reaching a challenging 228-8 at the end of their 40 overs.

In reply, Louis Barron took two wickets in his second over and Angus Bishop two wickets in identical fashion, one bowled and one caught behind to reduce Buxted to 34-4.

Buxted's opening batsman, Andy Meed provided some resistance as he smashed 56 before Thornhill leapt high to take a catch off George Burton-Durham (3-13).

Barron came back on to finish off the innings, only needing two balls to tempt the final batsman to hock a catch directly to Bishop on the midwicket boundary.

Buxted fell 63 runs short of the total and Glynde move onto the next round where they will face Crowhurst Park on the 28th May.