Paceman Mills joins Gayle at Chittagong Vikings for BPL

Sussex speedster Tymal Mills has been snapped up by the Chittagong Vikings for the Bangaldesh Premier League.

Mills made his England debut this year after impressing for Sussex in the T20 Blast, including a devatstaing spell in the victory against Somerset at Hove where he took the wicket of West Indian superstar Chris Gayle.

Vikings, who finished at the bottom of the points table in the 2015-16 season, have also snapped up Gayle, as well as Dwayne Smith and Pakistani Shoaib Malik, both of who played for Comilla Victorians last season, and Rangpur Riders’ Chaturanga de Silva and Mohammad Nabi.

The official Chittagong account tweeted: “Mills is officially a Viking! #ChittagongVikings #CtgVikings #LoadingBoddas”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Gayle is bowled by Tymal Mills. Sussex v Somerset. T20 Blast. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160206-084354001

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!