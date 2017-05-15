Albion reveal Premier League shirt

Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert revealed the shirt the Seagulls will wear in the Premier League at yesterday's promotion parade.

The club said crowds of 100,000 lined the streets of Brighton and Hove, before the players and staff were welcomed on to stage in Hove Lawns to continue the celebrations.

Knockaert, Brighton's player of the season, was welcomed on to stage to huge cheers and showed fans the shirt the club will wear on their return to the top flight of English football after a 34-year absence.

The club are taking pre-orders for the shirt at www.seagullsdirect.co.uk now.

Anthony Knockaert in Albion's Premier League shirt. Picture by Paul Hazlewood (BHAFC)

