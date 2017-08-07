Albion sign Dutch international for club record fee

Albion have broken their club record transfer fee to sign Dutch midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven.

The 25-year-old has joined on a four-year deal on undisclosed terms but the transfer fee - believed to be around £10m - eclipses the reported £5.2m Brighton paid for goalkeeper Mathew Ryan earlier this summer.



Propper, who began his career at Vitesse Arnhem, won the Eredivisie title with PSV in 2015-16 and has played four times for Holland.



On why he decided to move to Albion, he said: "First of all they play in the Premier League. It's amazing for me to play in the Premier League and also for the club after such a long time. I'm happy to be here.



"They have told me they have been watching me for a long time. I think now was the right time to talk with PSV and to talk with me. For me it was also the right time to go.



"It's the biggest competition in the world, so it was always an ambition for me.



"I spoke with a guy who played here, Danny Holla. He was so happy to be part of this club. He told me about the facilities and the city and that everything is very good."



Brighton begin their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on Saturday and Propper cannot wait for the weekend: "I'm ready. I'm fit. I've had the pre-season at PSV, I've played a lot of games, so I don't think it's a problem.



"It will be my first game and I'm very excited for the weekend."



Propper is not worried about being Albion's record signing and added: "I try not to think about it. For me, I'm now here and I want to prove myself.



"First of all tomorrow, I've got my first training session."



Albion manager Chris Hughton said: "Davy is a player with great experience of the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem and PSV Eindhoven.



"There is no doubting his pedigree, Davy has played a number of matches in the Champions League for PSV, as well as international football for the Netherlands.



"He's a strong competitor as a central midfielder and will complement our existing midfield players, and he is also a really good age at 25; we are absolutely delighted to welcome him to the club."

