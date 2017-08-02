Albion tipped to avoid the drop by FourFourTwo

Football magazine FourFourTwo has tipped Albion to survive in the Premier League this season.

The magazine released its annual pre-season preview and predictions today and the Seagulls, one of the favourites to be relegated with bookmakers, are predicted to finish 16th.

Brighton were promoted as runners-up from the Championship last season and FourFourTwo says: "A tough run-in won't help, but Albion's squad should offer enough to stay up."

The magazine also says the Seagulls need to make the Amex a fortress again, like they did last season when they won 17 of their 23 home league matches.

The predicted table sees Watford, Burnley and Huddersfield relegated, with Swansea also below Brighton but above the drop zone.

Arch rivals Crystal Palace are 14th in the FourFourTwo table, with Manchester City tipped to be crowned champions, ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to win promotion from the Championship, Blackburn and Portsmouth from League One and Mansfield, Luton and Wycombe from League Two.

For the full preview and predictions, pick up a copy of FourFourTwo which is in shops now.

