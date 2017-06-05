Albion v Atletico tickets on sale from tomorrow

Tickets for Albion's pre-season friendly with Atletico Madrid go on sale tomorrow morning.

The Seagulls host the Spanish giants on Sunday, August 6, with a 4pm kick-off at the Amex.

Prices are £20 for adults, £16 for over-65s and under-21s, £12 for under-18s and 1901 members' seats are £30.

Atletico are set to include French star Antoine Griezmann, who has committed his future to the club, along with Fernando Torres, Diego Godin and Koke.

Tickets can be purchased online at seagullstickets.com - no booking fees are charged when buying online and opting for print at home. Alternatively tickets can be booked via the Albion Booking Line where a £1.50-per-ticket booking fee is charged (the ticket office at the Amex is currently closed for in-person visitors).

Tickets will initially be made available in the lower sections of the North, South, East and West Stands, with additional areas opening based on demand. Visiting supporters will be seated in blocks S1B and S1C in the South Stand.

Season ticket holders and 1901 members can buy tickets online from 9am tomorrow and from 2pm over the phone.

Bronze members and Young Seagulls members can purchase tickets from 9am online on Friday and 2pm over the phone, before tickets go on general sale next Monday.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!