Albion waiting to hear from Chelsea about Brown injury

Loanee Izzy Brown is back with his parent club Chelsea as Albion wait for an update on his hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old, who is on a season-long loan at the Amex, limped off after just 24 minutes of Brighton's opening Premier League game of the season against Manchester City on Saturday.



Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said: "He's gone back as part of the agreement to Chelsea for assessment.



"That's a normal procedure for them and their loan players. We'll find out more later today or tomorrow."



Hughton added there were no other problems to come out out of Saturday's match but added striker Sam Baldock is expected to be out for "a decent period of time" with his calf injury.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!