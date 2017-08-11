Albion winger returns to QPR on loan

Have your say

Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua has returned to Queens Park Rangers on loan until January.

The 26-year-old made 11 appearances on loan and scored once for QPR last season and is available to play at Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

LuaLua first played for Brighton in February, 2010, and has gone on to score 22 goals in 183 appearances for the club.

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: “This loan move represents a great opportunity for Kazenga to go and play regular first-team football.

“He knows the club well from spending time there last season, as well as the division, and it is a loan which benefits all three parties.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!