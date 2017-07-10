Albion youngster joins Lincoln on loan

Albion under-23 striker Jordan Maguire-Drew has joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has agreed to sign with the newly-promoted League Two club, and under the terms of the loan, Albion will have an option to recall him during the January transfer window.

Brighton under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: "This represents an excellent opportunity for Jordan to play more regular first-team football at a League Two club.

"He had a brilliant season with Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League, and this move will only further aid him in his development."

Maguire-Drew impressed on loan at National League side Dagenham & Redbridge last season, after scoring 15 goals in 46 games, as the Daggers lost to Forest Green Rovers in the play-offs. He also scored eight goals in six games to help Worthing gain promotion to the Ryman Premier League via the play-offs at the end of the 2015/16 season.

