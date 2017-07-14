Baldock to miss Albion's opening friendly

Sam Baldock will miss Brighton's opening pre-season friendly against Fortuna Dusseldorf tonight with a minor calf injury.

The 28-year-old scored 12 goals last season, which saw him rewarded with a new three-year contract this summer. He has been with the squad in Austria this week but is ruled of tonight's game.

Albion will field a different 11 in each half of tonight's friendly, which kicks-off at 5pm.

New goalkeeper Maty Ryan, who did not join the squad in Austria owing to playing for Australia in the Confederations Cup, will link up with the team on Tuesday.

