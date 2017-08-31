Barber on Albion's hopes for deadline day

Albion are hoping to add at least three players to their squad today.

The deadline for transfers to be completed is 11pm and the Seagulls hope to add a goalkeeper, defender and striker to their squad.

Brighton chief executive Phil Barber spoke to talkSPORT this morning before their move for Stefano Denswil fell through. He said: "It's a busy day, we've got a couple of things going on and we've got a player under-going a medical at the moment.

"We're still working quite hard to bring at least one, possibly two more, in. We've been keen to bring in another defender which would enable us to put out one of our younger players on loan to get some game experience, probably in the Championship.

"We want to bring in a third goalkeeper, that's work going on as well and also in an ideal world, we'd like to bring in a striker."

Brighton's move for Raphael Dwamena fell through last week when the striker failed a medical and Barber admitted the Seagulls are in competition with several other clubs to bring a forward in.

He said: "They are at a real premium at any time but particularly in this transfer window. There's a lot of work that's been going on over the last two months and during the summer.

"Unfortunately, as is often the case when players are sought after, it can go down to the wire because there's several people competing for that player and the club that's selling wants to get the best possible deal.

"We're in that kind of pattern, as are many other clubs."

Barber added the value for players tends to be overseas and said: "The better value tends to be in the overseas market. In an ideal world, we'd always look to have a very good complement of British and homegrown players in our squad and we need to do that but it's not always possible to get those players at the price we can afford.

"So we have to scour the markets globally across some of the European leagues. We've done quite well in that the last few seasons and have brought in some very good players that have complemented our British and homegrown players very well.

"Our minds have been open all summer to where that striker could come from."