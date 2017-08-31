Brighton seal loan deal for Newcastle keeper

Albion have completed a season-long loan deal for goalkeeper Tim Krul from Newcastle.

The 29-year-old has played 160 times for Newcastle since making his debut in 2006 and played 23 times when Chris Hughton was in charge at St James' Park.



Krul will challenge Mathew Ryan and Niki Maenpaa for the number one spot at Albion. He has eight caps for the Netherlands and has spent time on loan at Ajax and AZ Alkmaar in the past two seasons after recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained while playing for his country.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: “I know Tim from my time at Newcastle and he is an excellent professional that has a vast amount of experience at both club and international level.

“He’s played an extensive amount of games in the Premier League, as well as playing in the Europa League and his experience will also help benefit the other keepers in the squad.”