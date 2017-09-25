Duffy defends Hemed over alleged stamp

Albion defender Shane Duffy has defended Tomer Hemed over the alleged stamp on DeAndre Yedlin yesterday.

Much has been made of the incident, which is covered on the back pages of several national newspapers today, and The FA are reviewing footage.

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Duffy said: "We had a little conversation about it afterwards and he didn't have a clue about it.

"If anyone knows Tomer, he's not that kind of player. He lost his balance and his (Yedlin's) leg was there. Some players will leave it in a little bit but he's definitely not one of those players."

Hemed has scored two goals this season and Duffy said: "He's stepped up and done well. Everyone was demanding a striker late in the window but he's taken his chance.

"It's all you can ask for and I'm delighted him. Hopefully this gets brushed aside."

Hemed is Albion's only fit striker at the moment, with Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock both out injured. If he is found guilty, he will be banned for three games and miss the matches with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.

Former Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton feels Hemed will probably be charged by The FA.