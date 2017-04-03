Forget the title, promotion is all that matters - Knockaert

Anthony Knockaert admits the title would be a bonus for Albion, with the team's full focus on just securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Seagulls trail Championship leaders Newcastle by a point with seven games remaining. Albion are nine points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield, who have a game in hand, and Knockaert says promotion is all that matters.

The influential Frenchman said: "I don't care about winning the title this season. If we can do it, we will do it.

"We're not stupid, we're going to do everything we can to win this trophy but if we finish second, 15 points behind Newcastle, I will be happy.

"I'm not scared to say it because you know how much this club would love to be in the Premier League.

"You know how long they've been trying to do it, the last six or seven years they've been in the play-offs a few times and have always lost, so it doesn't matter what position we finish.

"If it's first or second, as long as we do it the club will be happy."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!