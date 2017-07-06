Four Albion matches selected for television coverage

Albion will begin their first-ever Premier League campaign in front of the television cameras on August 12 at home to Manchester City.

The opening-day fixture with Pep Guardiola’s side will be shown live on BT Sport, with a 5.30pm kick-off.



Three successive Brighton games will then be shown live on television, starting with the trip to south coast rivals AFC Bournemouth. The game has been moved forward a day to Friday, September 15, and will be shown live on Sky Sports, with a 8pm kick-off.



Sky Sports will also show Newcastle's visit to the Amex. The game has been moved back to Sunday, September 24, with a 4pm kick-off.



Albion's trip to the Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal has also been moved back a day, to Sunday, October 1, with a 12pm kick-off on BT Sport.



Further details, including the on-sale dates for Albion’s games next season will be confirmed in due course. Television picks for October and November will be confirmed by August 11.

