Goldson's heart surgery a success

Albion boss Chris Hughton has revealed Connor Goldson's heart surgery went well and he hopes to have the defender back for pre-season training.

Goldson was ruled out for the season in early February after he was identified as having a possible risk factor from a routine cardiac screening.

The 24-year-old had preventative surgery last week and Hughton said at this morning's press conference: “It went very well [Connor Goldson’s heart surgery].

"He’s now out of hospital and we’re hoping to see him in the next few days. We’re delighted with how it’s gone and look forward to seeing him back in as soon as possible.

“There’s always going to be apprehension before an operation, because they’re always very big operations. But it’s normal that once that’s completed, there’s a different feel.

“As each day goes past and he begins to feel better, then of course he’ll become more optimistic and will look forward to getting back. Of course being able to train in pre-season and look forward to next season, that's our hopes."

