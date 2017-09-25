Hemed charged with violent conduct by The FA

Albion striker Tomer Hemed has been charged with violent conduct by The FA for an incident with DeAndre Yedlin in yesterday's 1-0 win against Newcastle.

Hemed trod on Yedlin late in the win and the incident was missed by referee Andre Mariner at the time so has now been referred to a panel of three former elite refs. If all three find Hemed guilty of violent conduct, he will be suspended for Brighton's matches with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.

In a statement, The FA said: "Tomer Hemed has been charged for an alleged act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

"The Brighton & Hove Albion player was involved in an incident with Newcastle United’s DeAndre Yedlin in the 88th minute of the game on Sunday (September 24, 2017).

"He has until 6pm on Tuesday (September 26, 2017) to respond to the charge."