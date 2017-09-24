Hemed hails training ground routine after 'big' win

Tomer Hemed hailed Albion's work on the training ground after scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Hemed hooked home the only goal on 51 minutes from a free kick routine devised in training. Pascal Gross delivered a free kick, Bruno and Lewis Dunk blocked their men to allow Dale Stephens to head the ball into the danger area and Hemed struck.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez felt there was a foul in the build-up but Hemed said: "It's something we've worked on and I'm happy we did it well. Everyone did their job. We are a team, we work for each other and only like this can we win games.

"I'm happy with my goal but obviously more happy for the win. It's a big win for us. Every win is important and this is a big one."

Brighton now have seven points from six games in the Premier League and Hemed said: "I think it's been a good start. The last few games we've been playing well but sometimes we didn't get the result we deserved but we can be happy with our position now, can look forward and keep doing the same work."

Next up for the Seagulls is a trip to Arsenal on Sunday and Hemed said: "For us, it's a new experience against the big teams away. We will go there to do our best. We will work hard all week and I'm sure that we will be ready for the game."

