Hemed to serve three-match ban

Albion striker Tomer Hemed has lost his appeal against The FA's charge of violent conduct and will serve a three-game ban.
Hemed was charged with violent conduct by The FA on Monday after an alleged stamp on Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin during Sunday's 1-0 win.
Brighton's striker appealed against the charge but it has been rejected by an FA panel, meaning Hemed will miss the games against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sussex Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.