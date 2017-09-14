Hughton believes a 'manager transfer window' would be worth considering

Chris Hughton believes a 'manager transfer window' is worth considering after Frank de Boer lost his job as Crystal Palace boss after just four league games.

Justin Edinburgh lasted just four league games at League One Northampton this season, while National League Torquay were the first club in the top five divisions to change manager this campaign when they sacked Kevin Nicholson just 12 days into the season.

When asked if there needs to be a window for clubs to change managers, similar to the current transfer window, Hughton said: "It’s an interesting thought and one that I think deserves more consideration.

"It’s one that I can’t see happening because I think the pressures of the game, the pressures that clubs are under, the decisions they will make and the changes that we have these days in the ownership of clubs.

"So it’s certainly one I couldn’t see happening but it’s certainly one that’s worth consideration."