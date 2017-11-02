Hughton challenges England hopefuls to continue club form

Albion manager Chris Hughton says the challenge for the likes of Lewis Dunk and Solly March is to continue to perform well enough so England recognition follows.

Several pundits had tipped Dunk to be named in the latest England squad for matches with Germany and Brazil but the defender was not selected by Gareth Southgate, although Joe Gomez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham were all named in a squad for the first time.

Defender Dunk and winger March have both made impressive starts to life in the Premier League and Hughton said: "What have they done is performed very well for us this season and that's all they can do.

"For anybody who aspires to be involved at international level, it's about how they do at club level first.

"The challenge for them is to perform at a level that enables their club to do well enough in the division and recognition comes from there.

"Gareth Southgate has got a very difficult job to do. I've seen those that are included in the squad and they're young players that have come through the system and done very well.

"We have players here that have certainly developed really well in my time here and that's the challenge to all of them."

Abraham was a summer target for Albion, before joining Saturday's opponents Swansea on loan from Chelsea and Hughton said: "Most people were aware we had an interest in him but we were not the only club.

"What you want to see is young players who do well but certainly he's one we don't want to see doing well on Saturday.

"Credit to him. He's had an opportunity, he's played games and he's shown enough to get a first call-up."