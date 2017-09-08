Hughton confident the goals will soon begin to flow

Albion boss Chris Hughton is confident he has enough players who can score goals in his squad after missing out on signing a striker in the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls saw deadline-day moves for both Deportivo forward Florin Andone and Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen fall through and Hughton insists it is now important to look forward and concentrate on the quality he has in his squad.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber last week spoke of the disappointment at failing to land a striker on deadline day. But speaking yesterday, Hughton said: “Once the window closes, you probably don’t speak about disappoint-ments, you have to be happy with the squad you’ve got.

“We brought in seven players. The common knowledge is we wanted a different type of striker, but weren’t able to and it’s important to concentrate on what you’ve got. We certainly move on and take the challenges on with the squad we’ve got.”

Hughton is confident strikers Glenn Murray (ankle) and Tomer Hemed (thigh) will be in the squad for Saturday’s home match with West Brom after both were injury doubts.

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown is set to return to training next week and Sam Baldock is expected back training in two weeks but midfielder Steve Sidwell has been ruled out for two months with a back injury.

Albion have failed to score in the Premier League so far this season, with 2-0 defeats to Manchester City and Leicester followed by a 0-0 draw at Watford.

Hughton admits the lack of goals is a concern but is confident he has enough players who can hit the back of the net: “We haven’t scored a goal yet, so it’s a concern at this moment, that has to be the case. But am I confident that we will do? Yes.

“What we had last season was goals from elsewhere as well. Anthony Knockaert scored goals for us; he’s now back and I thought he played very well at Watford.

“What we’ve got to show is that we can score goals from other areas as well. Davy Propper scored in midweek [for the Netherlands], so whether that’s from midfield, the wide areas, Jose Izquierdo, Solly March, Anthony or Jamie Murphy.

“Of course it’s a concern, because we haven’t scored, but I’m confident that we will.”